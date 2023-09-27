AP bags five awards at Arogya Manthan-2023

Vijayawada: The AP Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department has achieved remarkable success by securing five prestigious National Level Awards at Arogya Manthan-2023, a distinguished event held at Vigyan Bhavan, Maulana Azad Rd, Rajpath Area in New Delhi.



This momentous occasion coincided with the 5th anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the 2nd anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). T

The awards were presented by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, and Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers. On behalf of the Department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare, the Commissioner J Nivas received the accolades.

During the occasion, he expressed his elation at AP’s outstanding performance in the national-level Arogya Manthan event. “Under ABDM, our department has successfully created 4.19 crore Ayushman Bharath Health Accounts (ABHA), and 4.52 crore health records have been seamlessly linked to ABDM. The achievements not only stand out in terms of sheer numbers but also in the percentage of the population covered, setting a benchmark for the entire nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state got first place for linking the highest number of health records to ABDM and the second and third places respectively for districts that linked the highest number of health records to ABDM in the entire country (Visakhapatnam and Eluru). Similarly, Certificate of Appreciation for initiating the highest number of Micro sites to promote ABDM adoption in the Private Health Sector and Certificate of Appreciation for achieving 100% utilisation of funds under AB-PMJDY have also been received.