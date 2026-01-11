AP begins census exercise

Vijayawada: The census exercise has officially begun in the state, with the state government issuing orders for the appointment of census officials and the constitution of special committees to oversee the process. Committees will function at the district, sub-divisional and sub-district levels to ensure smooth and coordinated implementation.

The government has also directed the formation of census committees at the town, municipality and municipal corporation levels. Officials said the multi-tier monitoring mechanism is aimed at conducting the enumeration efficiently and without lapses across the State.

Warning against any obstruction to census work, the government said strict action would be taken against those hindering officials in the discharge of their duties. Penal provisions, including fines and imprisonment, will be enforced against violators.

Appealing to the public for full cooperation, the government urged citizens to provide accurate information, stating that census data would play a critical role in shaping future policies and development programmes. Officials have been instructed to complete the exercise systematically and error-free.

As part of the nationwide census, the first phase of house listing and household data collection will be conducted from April 1 to September 30, while the second phase of population enumeration is scheduled for February–March 2027.