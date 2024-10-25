Live
AP BJP leaders celebrate over centre's nod for Railway line to Amaravati
The announcement of a new railway line to Amaravati by the central government has sparked celebrations among BJP leaders
The announcement of a new railway line to Amaravati by the central government has sparked celebrations among BJP leaders, who marked the occasion by bursting firecrackers at the party office in the city.
BJP state president, Purandeshwari, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for this significant development. She stated that the initiative gained momentum after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu raised the issue with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav during his recent visit to Delhi. The matter was subsequently discussed in a cabinet meeting, leading to its approval.
Purandeshwari emphasized the importance of this railway project, urging the central government to expedite its completion. She highlighted that the central government continues to support the state through various development and welfare schemes, reinforcing its commitment to the region’s progress.