AP BJP state executive meetings begin in Gannavaram, to discuss of future activities

The BJP state executive meeting in Gannavaram started on Friday morning. AP BJP Chief Somu Veerraju is presiding over this meeting and the BJP's programs and future activities in AP will be discussed in the meeting. The national leaders of BJP will direct the leaders on how to take failures of the YSRCP government to the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9-year rule will be completed on 30th of this month. In this order, the central government schemes and achievements will be discussed in the meeting. It has been decided to take it to the public through various programs for 15 days. The design of programs will be discussed.

It has been decided to release the charge sheets in a phased manner on the failures of the state government. In this meeting, National Joint General Secretary Siva Prakash, Sunil Deodhar, Daggubati Purandhareswari, Satya Kumar, GVL will participate.

However, Union Minister Muralitharan was absent from the meeting due to his busy schedules.