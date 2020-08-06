AP BJP suspends party leader OV Ramana for questioning party's stand on Amaravati

In an interesting note that in the wake of governor giving nod for the three capital bill and the the centre stating that it has no role to play in state's capital, former TTD trust board member and BJP leader Dr OV Ramana has written an article against the three capital bills and Amaravati breaching the high command's orders. In this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh State President Somu Veerraju has suspended Dr OV Ramana from the party for opposing party stand.

Ramana who was a TDP leader came the BJP fold in last November and had been expressing critical views of the party's stand regarding the three-capital issue. It is reported that Ramana had wrote an article over Amaravati in a vernacular newspaper wherein he questioned the BJP's stand on shifting of capital from Amaravati. In tye article he wrote that with the contradicting statements by former stata president and current one has evoked a stir and resulted in people losing faith in BJP.

Mr OV Ramana who was disappointed over his suspension said that he had no committed any mistake and found fault with the party top brass for suspending without considering his explanation. He said that it is not good to do so and questioned that why Kanna Lakshminarayana was not suspended for talking against the three capital.



