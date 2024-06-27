AP BJP urges takeover of Vizag steel by SAIL

Vijayawada : BJP state president and Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member Daggubati Purandeswari along with Union minister of state for steel Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma and Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh submitted a representation to Union minister for heavy industries and steel H D Kumarswamy in Delhi on Wednesday requesting takeover of Vizag steel plant and Nagarnar Steel, Chattisgarh by Steel Authority of India Limited.

She said takeover of two steel plants will create a new power in Indian steel industry. She further said this takeover will not only expedite the national steel policy targets of 2017 but also integrate and optimise the resources, resulting in increased profitability and market expansion for SAIL. In addition, Purandeswari pointed out that the merger will result in considerable cost savings in interest rates and raw materials, contributing to the fast profitability of the RINL, Vizag plant. “We believe that this strategic move will significantly benefit the Indian steel industry and the country as a whole. We look forward to your kind consideration and favourable response to this proposal,” she said in the memorandum submitted to the Union minster.

Purandeswari requested the Union minister to bring back the glory of the Vizag steel plant and explained the emotional attachment of Andhra people with the steel plant.

Responding to the request of AP BJP MPs, Kumaraswamy said he would invite the BJP leaders for further discussions in two months.