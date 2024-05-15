AP burns the day after polls

Tirupati/ Palnadu/ Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh witnessed post-poll violence from Monday night which continued on till Tuesday. Some of the badly-affected areas were Palnadu, Chittoor and Anantapur region.

In Chandragiri, a group of people armed with cricket bats, hammer, and sticks attacked Chandragiri TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani resulting in serious injuries to him and his gunman Dharani who tried to prevent the attack. But for the alertness of the gunman who opened fire in the air, the situation could have taken a turn for the worse.

The attack took place around 3 pm on Tuesday when Nani was returning after inspecting the strong room in Sri Padmavati Mahila University Engineering College in Tirupati. Some vehicles were also set on fire during the violence.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of 10 people stopped Nani's car and attacked him. They ran away as soon as TDP leaders and activists reached the spot. Nani staged a protest on the road condemning the attack and failure of the police to prevent such incidents. He alleged that still some police officials were acting as per the instructions of the local MLAs. A little later he collapsed on the road and was rushed to SVIMs hospital. The TDP activists raised doubts over the safety and security of the EVMs which were stored in the Padmavati University.

However, after inspection by District Collector Pravin Kumar and SP Krishna Kant, the SP said that there was no need for any kind of apprehension about the security of the EVMs. He said they were under tight security. He said the violence that took place was outside the university and the police would act tough in restoring normalcy and would book cases against those who indulged in violence. Later additional forces were rushed to the spot.

TDP leaders alleged that the attack was led by YSRCP leader Bhanu, husband of Ramachandrapuram ZPTC Delhi Rani, and demanded his immediate arrest.

In Kothaganeshunipadu village in Palnadu, some groups resorted to attacks on houses. While the TDP said that the attacks were organised by YSRCP leaders on the houses of TDP supporters, the YSRCP said that it was TDP which attacked the houses of YSRCP supporters. Shankha Brata Bagchi, ADGP, Law & Order, said the situation was under control but a few incidents were reported in the Palnadu district. "Now we will see what more needs to be done so that the situation returns to normal in the district...", said Bagchi.

In Anantapur, YSRCP leaders attacked the house of TDP leader J C Prabhakar Reddy and indulged in stone pelting. Additional forces, including a Vajra vehicle were sent to the spot and police had a tough time bringing the situation under control. In Srikalahasti, an incident of a pregnant woman being attacked by some group was reported. In Ramakuppam mandal of Chittoor district, some unknown people damaged the drip irrigation system and set the equipment on fire.