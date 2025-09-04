AP Cabinet Announces Universal Health Policy and New Medical Colleges

In a significant move to enhance healthcare accessibility, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Universal Health Policy during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat. The key decision aims to provide health insurance coverage to all residents of the state, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Under the Ayushman Bharat-NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme, the Cabinet has launched a new initiative that guarantees free treatment for families up to ₹25 lakh per year. This ambitious plan will cover health insurance for approximately 1.63 crore families across Andhra Pradesh.

The NTR Vaidya Seva Hybrid Policy will be implemented to offer complimentary medical services at 2,493 designated network hospitals. A total of 3,257 treatments will be provided at no cost. In an effort to streamline the process, pre-authorization for medical treatments will now be managed within six hours. Claims under ₹2.5 lakh will be processed by insurance companies, while expenses ranging from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹25 lakh will be covered by the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust. This policy aims to support 1.43 crore underprivileged families alongside 20 lakh other households.

In addition to the health policy, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of 10 new medical colleges across the state under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. These institutions will be located in Adoni, Madanapalle, Markapuram, Pulivendula, Penugonda, Palakollu, Amalapuram, Narsipatnam, Bapatla, and Parvathipuram, with plans to roll out construction in two phases. The Cabinet has authorised the issuance of Requests for Proposals (RFP) to facilitate this development.

This comprehensive approach to healthcare reform and educational infrastructure reaffirms the government's commitment to improving medical services and training in Andhra Pradesh.