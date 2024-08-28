Live
Just In
AP Cabinet Approves Creation of Supernumerary Posts and New Ration Shops
The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has announced the approval for filling 269 supernumerary positions within the municipal department. This decision, intended to enhance municipal services, reflects the government's commitment to strengthening local governance.
Additionally, the cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of 2,771 new ration shops under the Civil Supplies Department. This move aims to improve food distribution and access to essential commodities for the citizens of Andhra Pradesh.
Further, the cabinet cancelled the reverse tendering system implemented by the previous YSR Congress Party (YCP) government, opting instead to revert to the traditional tendering process.
The Excise Department received approval for restructuring, alongside a motion to abolish the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). In a move aimed at increasing transparency, the cabinet also approved the removal of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's photo from government passbooks. Elections for irrigation unions were sanctioned, and restoration works for the Polavaram left canal received a green light, ensuring ongoing construction efforts.
Additionally, the cabinet decided to suspend the registration of disputed lands, marking a significant step in addressing land-related concerns in the state.