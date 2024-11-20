AP cabinet approves key decisions, check here

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced crucial decisions aimed at the development and governance of the state. The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, saw approval for investments totaling Rs. 85,000 crores, along with several legislative amendments and policy initiatives.

Among the key decisions, the cabinet gave the nod to the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) recommendations, which will facilitate substantial investments in the state. Furthermore, the cabinet approved an amendment bill to strengthen the Prevention of Dangerous Activities (PD) Act, aimed at enhancing crime control measures in Andhra Pradesh.

In a move to bolster accountability and transparency, the cabinet also green-lit the Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill, addressing concerns regarding the appointment of the Lokayukta in the absence of an opposition leader. The cabinet resolved to maintain the same policy adopted in Parliament for these appointments.

In a bid to enhance community engagement in local governance, the cabinet decided to amend the existing regulations that would allow for the addition of two members to temple committees. Additionally, proposals regarding the establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool were discussed and are set for further consideration.

A pivotal decision was made to create an alternative unit for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, named "Eagle", a suggestion proposed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself. Other significant resolutions included the restoration of mobilization advances to contractors and the merger of the AP Tower Corporation with the Fiber Grid.

The cabinet also approved various proposals submitted by the Amaravati Technical Committee, including new tenders to continue construction work in Amaravati, highlighting the government's commitment to urban development.

Moreover, the cabinet endorsed new sports and tourism policies. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made multiple proposals, advocating for incentives for traditional local sports and emphasizing the importance of textile tourism centered around cultural heritage. Safety policies were also recommended during the discussions.