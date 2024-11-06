AP Cabinet Approves Land Grabbing Prohibition Draft Bill

Live
In a significant Cabinet meeting held at the State Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, several key decisions were made that promise to impact various sectors across Andhra Pradesh.
The Cabinet approved the Land Grabbing Prohibition Draft Bill, aiming to strengthen measures against illegal land encroachments and protect property rights of citizens. This move is expected to enhance legal frameworks surrounding land ownership and security.
Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed the AP GST 2024 Amendment Act, which will allow for the settlement of pending water and tree-related bills from the years 2014 to 2018. This decision reflects the government's commitment to address outstanding financial obligations, facilitating better resource management.
Furthermore, the Cabinet also approved the Excise Act Amendment Draft concerning the Kuppam area, aiming to enhance local governance and ensure effective regulation within the excise framework.