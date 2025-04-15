AP cabinet approves SC categorisation report besides other decisions

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has concluded a significant meeting wherein several pivotal decisions were made.

Notably, the state cabinet approved the draft ordinance for the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC). Furthermore, plans for the construction of a new Assembly building at a projected cost of ₹617 crore and a High Court building at ₹786 crore were sanctioned, with the construction work designated for the L1 bidder.

In a move towards enhancing urban management, the government approved the establishment of the Centre for Climate in Cities systems, aimed at improving urban area management.

Additionally, the cabinet allocated 21.66 acres of land to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and 3.5 acres to Urusa Clusters Private Limited at IT Hill-3 in Visakhapatnam. The decision also included the allotment of 56 acres of land in Kapuluppada, Urusa Cluster to the Odisha Power Consortium for the development of hydel projects at the Balimela and Jolaput reservoirs.

The Water Resources Department’s proposals for the construction of two hydel projects, with a joint capacity of 30 MW, received approval. Moreover, the cabinet also endorsed the establishment of wind and solar power plots in various locations throughout the state.