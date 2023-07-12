  • Menu
AP cabinet approves several key decisions

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting, chaired by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held on Wednesday has concluded.

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting, chaired by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held on Wednesday has concluded. The meeting took place in the Cabinet meeting hall located in the first block of the Secretariat.

According to official sources, decisions have been made on numerous issues during this meeting.

In the discussions held on 55 topics, spanning a duration of three and a half hours, the Cabinet approved the decisions of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) and granted permission and land allocation for the establishment of several industries in the state. The cabinet seems to have approved the decision on the assignment of land and land allocation made to the poor.

CM Jagan expressed his satisfaction over the positive outcomes on the implementation of Jagananna Suraksha program. He mentioned that the required certificates are being provided to people instantly through the secretariats, without any inconvenience. CM Jagan also expressed satisfaction in ensuring that people's needs are being addressed smoothly.

