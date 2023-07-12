Live
- Over 30,000 food items subject to price hikes in Japan
- AP cabinet approves several key decisions
- Compared: Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1); Find what's new
- Volunteers should not interfere in politics and limit to public service: Chandrababu
- Bengaluru: Watch The Viral Video Of Private Aircraft Making An Emergency Landing At HAL Airport
- Feel-good Entertainer 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' is all set for release on August 4th
- 5 fun activities to make the most of Monsoon in Mumbai
- Padma Lakshmi replaced by ‘Top Chef’ winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21
- How to keep your pet safe during Monsoon
- Malala Day 2023: Why is July 12 Celebrated as International Malala Day? Top 10 Quotes by Pakistani Activist
AP cabinet approves several key decisions
The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting, chaired by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held on Wednesday has concluded.
The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting, chaired by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held on Wednesday has concluded. The meeting took place in the Cabinet meeting hall located in the first block of the Secretariat.
According to official sources, decisions have been made on numerous issues during this meeting.
In the discussions held on 55 topics, spanning a duration of three and a half hours, the Cabinet approved the decisions of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) and granted permission and land allocation for the establishment of several industries in the state. The cabinet seems to have approved the decision on the assignment of land and land allocation made to the poor.
CM Jagan expressed his satisfaction over the positive outcomes on the implementation of Jagananna Suraksha program. He mentioned that the required certificates are being provided to people instantly through the secretariats, without any inconvenience. CM Jagan also expressed satisfaction in ensuring that people's needs are being addressed smoothly.