AP Cabinet confirms Amaravati as Capital, Commends Operation Sindoor

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting concluded today with several significant decisions under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. A major highlight was the Cabinet's official endorsement of Amaravati as the state's capital, with plans to send a resolution to the central government seeking an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

The Cabinet underscored the importance of amending the Act to legally designate Amaravati as the capital, as farmers and legal experts had previously noted that the city was not mentioned in the 2014 legislation. Minister Nadendla Manohar advocated for the establishment of Amaravati as a free zone to bolster its status further.

To facilitate this change, the Cabinet resolved to engage with Members of Parliament in Delhi, aiming to ensure the amendment is addressed in the upcoming parliamentary sessions. The reorganisation legislation, passed by both houses, necessitates this amendment to formally recognise Amaravati.

In addition to the capital discussion, the Cabinet also reviewed land allocations for various institutions within the state and addressed recent land designations made by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) in Amaravati. The Chief Minister urged ministers to expedite progress on the Godavari Banakacharla project, highlighting its potential benefits.

Furthermore, the Cabinet expressed its support for the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, with Chief Minister Naidu noting that the operation’s name resonated deeply with the public. He encouraged that future state government schemes be named in a manner that reflects the sentiments of the people