AP Cabinet forms sub-committee on land issues

In a recent Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has resolved to establish a ministerial sub-committee tasked with addressing the issue of approximately 7 lakh acres of land that were unlawfully removed from the prohibited list during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. The committee will thoroughly investigate the matter and present its findings to the government.

During the meeting, CM Naidu announced several initiatives that are set to launch at the beginning of the next financial year (2025-26). He directed officials to expedite preparations for the implementation of key schemes, including Thalliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhav, and Matsyakara Bharosa.

Furthermore, Naidu instructed the drafting of proposals to provide housing sites to the economically disadvantaged, with plans to allocate 2 cents of land in urban areas and 3 cents in rural regions. He also confirmed that construction on the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project and developments at the capital city of Amaravati would commence without delay.