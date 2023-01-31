AP cabinet meet on February 8

Vijayawada: The state cabinet will meet on February 8. This meeting assumes importance as it would discuss in detail about the proposed global investors meet and G-20 preparatory summit to be held at Visakhapatnam.

The cabinet will be briefed in detail about the summit and its importance and how the government would showcase the Port City as the best global destination for investors.

The cabinet is also likely to discuss the budget session to be held in March and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will discuss various components of the budget so that if necessary, changes can be made in the budget proposals. The difficult financial situation the state is facing is also likely to figure in the meeting.