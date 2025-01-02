AP cabinet meeting approves crucial decisions

In a crucial Cabinet meeting held at the State Secretariat, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, approved several significant initiatives aimed at bolstering development across the state. Notably, a budget of Rs. 2,733 crore was sanctioned for various projects in Amaravati, in addition to two other major works confirmed in the Cabinet's 44th meeting.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the approval of an amendment to the Municipal Act Ordinance, which will grant municipalities the authority to issue building construction and layout permits. This amendment is expected to streamline the permit process and enhance local governance in urban planning.

Furthermore, the Cabinet sanctioned the creation of 19 new posts within the Pithapuram Area Development Authority to better manage and facilitate regional growth.

In industrial developments, discussions centered on two key projects: the establishment of a BPCL refinery in Ramayapatnam and a green ammonia plant in Kakinada. The Cabinet is also expected to approve the establishment of wind and solar power plants in the Nandyal, YSR, and Kurnool districts, underlining its commitment to sustainable energy sources.

Additionally, the Cabinet deliberated on the allocation of land for the establishment of the Home Ministry IR battalion in Chittoor district, highlighting ongoing efforts to bolster security infrastructure in the region.

As these initiatives move forward, they are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of Andhra Pradesh and improving public services across various sectors.







