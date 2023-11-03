AP cabinet meeting ends, gives approval for crucial decisions

AMARAVATI: The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which discussed on several important issues was ended a while ago. The cabinet has discussed on the setting up of industries with an investment of Rs. 19,000 crore through the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

The Cabinet further approved the establishment of skill development centers in 6,790 high schools across approvalthe state and allotment of 100 acres of land for the National Law University in Kurnool.

A new land allotment policy for industries was approved, with 800 acres of land allocated in Kurnool district for the establishment of a megawatt wind power plant. The Cabinet also approved the undertaking of caste enumeration and social and economic enumeration in the state and the distribution of house plots to journalists in Andhra Pradesh fulfilling the promise made to journalists in their election manifesto.

In a move to support Polavaram residents, the Cabinet decided to waive stamp duty, registration fees, and user charges for the registration of houses and plots. Furthermore, the Cabinet decided to allot 5,400 acres of land for the establishment of a 902 MW solar power plant in Nandyal and Kadapa districts.

There was also a discussion in the Cabinet regarding the mortgage of an acre of land belonging to Pidugaralla Municipality, and the Cabinet approved a loan of 8 crores for the municipality, as proposed by the Municipal Department. The cabinet also discussed on the Group 1 and Group 2 recruitment.