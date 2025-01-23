AP Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for February 6

Live
Just In
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is set to convene on February 6 at 11 AM, according to a circular issued by the Chief Secretary's office.
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is set to convene on February 6 at 11 AM, according to a circular issued by the Chief Secretary's office. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
In preparation for the upcoming session, various government departments have been instructed to submit their proposed items for cabinet approval by the end of the day on February 4. This timely submission will allow for a thorough review of the agenda ahead of the meeting.
Next Story