AP Cabinet Meeting to Address Key Issues Today

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is set to convene today (Thursday) at the AP Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting's agenda will cover around 30 items, including the approval of several bills and legal amendments slated for the upcoming assembly sessions.

Among the critical topics for discussion is the proposal to provide incentives to hospitality hotels. Furthermore, the Cabinet is expected to give its nod for the establishment of renewable energy projects in Sathya Sai, Nandyal, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts.

Additionally, the Cabinet will sanction approximately ₹57 crore for flood repairs in the joint Krishna and Godavari districts from last year, and will consider amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC and ST) Act. Land allocations for various institutions will also be assessed. A significant decision regarding the establishment of Hindal Industry in Kuppam, with an investment of around ₹586 crore, is anticipated.

Chief Minister Naidu's schedule is packed today, with plans to arrive at the Secretariat by 10:45 am for the Cabinet meeting scheduled to begin at 11:00 am. The day's activities are expected to conclude with his return home at 6:30 pm, as per a statement from the CM's office.