Powerplay backs Hyd’s growth with software-linked credit

Hyderabad: Construction management platform Powerplay has expanded its software-enabled, procurement-linked credit solution to Hyderabad, embedding financing directly into the day-to-day workflows of builders and contractors as the city’s construction sector scales rapidly.

The expansion comes at a time when Hyderabad has emerged as one of India’s most active real estate and infrastructure markets. Driven by sustained urbanisation, industrial corridor development, and rising housing demand, Telangana’s construction sector recorded nearly 12 per cent growth in 2025, contributing approximately Rs80,000 crore to the regional economy, according to industry estimates.

Powerplay’s move builds on its growing footprint in Telangana, where more than 2,000 construction projects in and around Hyderabad are currently being managed on the platform. These projects span predominantly residential developments, alongside commercial, infrastructure, and mixed-use projects, reflecting the city’s evolving and diversified construction landscape.