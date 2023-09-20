  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Cabinet meeting to be held today ahead of assembly sessions

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Highlights

A cabinet meeting will be held today, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A cabinet meeting will be held today, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting is scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday, and it is expected that key decisions will be made during this session.

In addition, the Andhra Pradesh Monsoon assembly meetings are set to commence from tomorrow. It is reported that the conduct of these assembly meetings will also be discussed during the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet is also expected to approve any bills that have to be introduced in the assembly sessions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X