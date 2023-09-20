AP Cabinet meeting to be held today ahead of assembly sessions

A cabinet meeting will be held today, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting is scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday, and it is expected that key decisions will be made during this session.

In addition, the Andhra Pradesh Monsoon assembly meetings are set to commence from tomorrow. It is reported that the conduct of these assembly meetings will also be discussed during the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet is also expected to approve any bills that have to be introduced in the assembly sessions.