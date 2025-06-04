Live
AP cabinet meeting underway, discuss on welfare initiatives and funding
The cabinet meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is currently ongoing, focusing on the welfare and development programmes initiated by the government to mark the one-year anniversary of the electorate's support for the NDA alliance in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Ministers expressed satisfaction with the fulfilment of promises made during the election campaign, applauding CM Naidu for his leadership.
Among the key issues addressed were significant funding allocations, including a report that Rs. 8.22 crore viability gap fund will be released for the Kuppam constituency, while discussions are ongoing regarding a Rs. 5.75 crore viability gap fund for Srikakulam district.
