AP Cabinet Reshuffle: Disgruntlement begins among the YSRCP MLAs over the new cabinet

The cabinet reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh has erupted disgruntlement among the followers of one or two of the old ministers. Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is deeply dissatisfied with not getting a place in the cabinet for the second time. The ruling party fielded seniors to appease him where party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy once again came to his residence to appease Balineni. Sajjala who went to Balineni's house once on Sunday afternoon and discussed has went again at night and held discussions.



Sajjala was accompanied by MLAs Srikanth Reddy, Karan Balaram and Tippeswamy. Sajjala declined to speak to the media after the talks and expressed displeasure when a fan near Balineni's house asked him to respond to this. It seems that Balineni is not backing down in terms of ministerial posts and even his fans in the constituency of Ongole are frustrated. Meanwhile, Giddaluru MLA Anna Rambabu came in support of Balineni stating that the decision has hurt him. It is rumoured that he is ready to resign as an MLA.

Along with Balineni, former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita is also adamant about not getting the cabinet berth. The followers are questioning how she could be removed from the cabinet and flocked to the residence in Guntur. They demanded to continue her in the cabinet. MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana entered the field to appease Sucharita.

Mopidevi came out after these talks and said that the post of a minister was not the only justice. He opined that problems will be solved soon. Mekathoti Sucharita's daughter Rishika said her mother had resigned as an MLA. She said the resignation letter was handed over to MP Mopidevi. The same is true with many MLAs who are hoping for a position in the new cabinet with followers stage protests across the state.