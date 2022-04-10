AP Cabinet Reshuffle: Kodali Nani to be appointed as chairman of State Development Board

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to give various posts to appease those who had served as ministers in the old cabinet. In this context, it seems that Kodali Nani will be appointed as the Chairman of the State Development Board while Malladi Vishnu will be allowed to be the Vice Chairman of the Planning Board.

The government has decided to appoint Narasapuram MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju as the Chief Whip of the government, Kolagatla Veerabhadraswamy will be appointed as the Deputy Speaker. Due to the lack of representation of Aryans in the current cabinet, it was decided to allow Kolagatla to become the Deputy Speaker.

In the new cabinet, Suresh from the Prakasam district has got the opportunity once again

Although Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Adimulapu Suresh were the senior ministers in the old cabinet from the district, only one of them was given a chance. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy himself went to Balineni's home and pacified him.

In the seniors category, Dharmana Prasada Rao and Pinipe Viswarup got the chance. The Chief Minister has already announced that women will be given a niche position and given more priority in the new cabinet. However, those who got the chance to be ministers in the new cabinet will have to wait for a few more hours to find out the portfolios.