AP Cabinet resolves to have Amaravati as capital

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, decided on Thursday to seek amendment to the AP Reorganisation Act, declaring Amaravati as the capital city of the state. That way, the AP government wants legal protection to the capital city so that the location of the capital will not be shifted in future.

As per the Act, Hyderabad enjoyed the status as the joint capital for 10 years. In 2015, the then AP government, also led by Chandrababu Naidu, launched works on building Amaravati as the capital of the state. However, the subsequent YSRCP government opted for three capitals, putting construction works in Amaravati on hold. After Naidu was re-elected as the Chief Minister in June 2024, the AP government started focusing on Amaravati again. On May 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi relaunched the capital construction works.

On Thursday, the AP Cabinet also thanked Modi for relaunching Amaravati development works. Further, the Cabinet extended solidarity to the Prime Minister and the Indian Army for the highly-successful Operation Sindoor, stating that the name Sindoor itself reflected the sentiments of Indians.

Naidu discussed with ministers on the security measures in coastal areas, including Visakhapatnam and Machilipatnam, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor under which the Indian armed forces attacked terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

The Cabinet also gave approval for several development works to be taken up by Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA) and empowered the CRDA Commissioner to approve tenders and launch the works. It decided to give administrative sanction for works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 494.86 crore from World Bank and Asian Development Bank in Amaravati capital. Further, the Cabinet decided to give powers to the CRDA Commissioner for allotting lands in the capital region as per the recommendations of the team of ministers.

Besides, the Cabinet decided to name the financial assistance being given to fishermen during the fishing ban period as marine fishing ban relief. It also approved the employment incentive scheme which was announced along with AP Tourism Policy recently.