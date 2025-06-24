AP cabinet to meet today, to approve major investments and development projects

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is scheduled to convene at 11am on Tuesday, where it is expected to approve investments totalling Rs 28,546 crore for 19 projects that were greenlit during the recent 7th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting. A significant item on the agenda is the discussion surrounding the establishment of Cognizant in Visakhapatnam.

In addition, the Cabinet will review plans to invite tenders for the development of infrastructure across 1,450 acres within the Amaravati Government Complex, estimated to cost Rs 1,052 crore. Another critical proposal involves inviting tenders for the connection of the Seed Access Road to National Highway 16, estimated at Rs 682 crore.

Moreover, the Cabinet is likely to explore land allotments to various organisations and is anticipated to address the acquisition of an additional 44,000 acres through land pooling in the second phase of the Amaravati project. This discussion coincides with the coalition government's completion of one year in power.

Also on the table will be the Aerospace and Defence Policy, with recommendations for the establishment of two new urban development organisations in the state as part of a broader reorganisation initiative. Approval for these measures is likely to be secured during the forthcoming Cabinet meeting.

Additionally, the Cabinet will deliberate on the operational details of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme. Following the meeting, it is expected that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will engage with ministers regarding the latest political developments.



