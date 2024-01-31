  • Menu
AP cabinet to meet today, to approve several decisions

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting will be held in the first block of the state secretariat on Wednesday (January 31) at 11 am under the chairmanship of...

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting will be held in the first block of the state secretariat on Wednesday (January 31) at 11 am under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. In this, the dates of the Vote-on Account Budget meetings for the financial year 2024-25 likely to be finalised.

Also, many other important issues will be discussed and decisions will be taken in the cabinet meeting.

The official sources said that several investment projects approved in the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting will also be approved in the ministerial meeting.

It is learned that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to go to Delhi today. However, there is no official confirmation on the visit.

