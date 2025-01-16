Live
AP cabinet to meet tomorrow, to address crucial issues
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled to convene tomorrow at 11 am at the Secretariat. This meeting is anticipated to focus on several significant welfare initiatives and pressing issues facing the state.
A prominent agenda item is the potential implementation of a free bus travel scheme for women, a program aimed at enhancing public transport accessibility for female residents. Additionally, the cabinet may discuss assurance guarantees for farmers as part of its broader welfare initiatives.
Other key topics on the agenda include the allotment of land to multiple companies, which could signal new opportunities for economic development in the region. The cabinet is also expected to deliberate on the contentious issue of a 10 percent allocation for Geetha workers in liquor shops, with a decision likely to be reached during the meeting.
The meeting will also address the recent objections raised by the Telangana government regarding the Banakacharla project, suggesting that inter-state relations and water resource management remains a critical topic of discussion.
After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Naidu is expected to engage with ministers on the latest political developments and additional pressing matters, ensuring a comprehensive approach to governance and public welfare in Andhra Pradesh.