Live
- Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of Salaar
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena conducts review with collectors on pending issues on voter list
- Calcutta HC refuses to intervene in religious festival involving sacrifice of 10,000 goats
- Calcutta HC expresses ire over lack of ED-CBI coordination in Bengal school job case probe
- 'Sometimes social activists are actually pushed by some biz entities', SC refuses PIL on app-based aggregators
- Delhi HC raises concern over rising incidents of abduction, assault on minor girls under the guise of marriage
- Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K chief secretary
- Here are the sequel details of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’
- Researchers harness AI to map visual functions in brain
- 'No need for concern': K'taka DyCM Shivakumar on bomb threats emails
Just In
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday is conducting a review through video conference with the Collectors of all the districts in Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday is conducting a review through video conference with the Collectors of all the districts in Vijayawada regarding the appointment of PSEs, DSEs, Nodal Officers, actions taken in the media on the list of voters, pending forms from the publication of the draft till today, registration of 18-19 youth voters, pending anomalies, additions, deletions, amendments of votes in the draft list, pending complaints of political parties, generation & distribution of epic cards.
District Collector Girisha PS, Joint Collector Farman Ahmed Khan, SDC Srilekha, Collectorate Election Staff and others participated in the video conference from Rayachoti Collectorate.
