AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena conducts review with collectors on pending issues on voter list

Andhra Pradesh State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday is conducting a review through video conference with the Collectors of all the districts in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday is conducting a review through video conference with the Collectors of all the districts in Vijayawada regarding the appointment of PSEs, DSEs, Nodal Officers, actions taken in the media on the list of voters, pending forms from the publication of the draft till today, registration of 18-19 youth voters, pending anomalies, additions, deletions, amendments of votes in the draft list, pending complaints of political parties, generation & distribution of epic cards.

District Collector Girisha PS, Joint Collector Farman Ahmed Khan, SDC Srilekha, Collectorate Election Staff and others participated in the video conference from Rayachoti Collectorate.

