AP Chambers describes Budget as pragmatic, progressive

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) hailed the Andhra Pradesh State Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Friday.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said, “The Budget has addressed developmental activities, Super Six and other manifesto promises. The Budget has sown seeds to realise Swarna Andhra Vision 2047. It is a growth-oriented budget along with allocations for welfare activities. We wholeheartedly welcome the allocation of Rs 42,635 crore for the capital expenditure apart from Amaravati and Polavaram projects. The allocation for capital expenditure for the past four years put together is not even Rs 40,000 crore. Budgetary support of Rs 6,000 crore for Amaravati capital city, Rs 6,705 crore for Polavaram project, Rs 3,165 crore for Industries and Commerce, Rs 300 crore towards incentives to IT and electronics organizations, Rs 4,220 crore towards roads, Rs 605 crore for ports and airports, Rs 2,000 crore towards viability gap funding under PPPP and Rs 837 crore for industrial corridors, Rs 13,600 for Energy and Rs 10 crore for Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will definitely spur industrial activity in the State.”

The State government had earlier come up with excellent industrial policies and also issued operational guidelines for the policies. Now, the government has announced sufficient budgetary allocations to support the industrial policies.

This will certainly help the industries to sustain and grow.

The government addressed the issue of long-pending incentives by allocating Rs 1,400 crore towards incentives for food processing and industries, which is a big relief for industries. The AP Chambers sincerely express gratitude to the Chief Minister for this. “The budget is pragmatic and progressive.

The government has taken steps to improve the income of the State.

The development of Amaravati capital city, industrial corridors, ports and airports, and completion of Polavaram project will help the economic progress of the State,” he added.