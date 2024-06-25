AP Chambers solicits NRI investments into AP

Vijayawada: President of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) Potluri Bhaskara Rao addressing a virtual meeting with NRIs from across the globe on Sunday with the active support of AP NRI cell coordinators like Guttha Ramesh Babu, Surya Telaprolu, Hema, Kiran, Hemanth and Arvind based at various locations of the United States of America briefed them of the sector-wise opportunities in AP.

He emphasised the role of AP Chambers and the support of the State government for the development of industry. He elaborated on the high potential sectors like food processing, fisheries, textiles, infrastructure, logistics, IT & Electronics, Tourism and Hospitality, Pharma and others. Around 300 participants from across the globe participated in the session.

Potluri Bhaskara Rao said in a statement here on Monday that on an earlier visit to Washington DC, USA, he interacted with scores of enthusiastic investors and briefed them of the opportunities in Andhra Pradesh for investments and also in the area of bilateral trade. In continuation of the efforts, He organised a virtual meeting with NRIs from the countries such as the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, the UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia.

JA Chowdary, the key architect of Hi-tech City and Cyberabad and former IT Advisor to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during 2014-19, joined the session from India and briefed the participants on the potential for Start-ups in various sectors, adopting technology and AI and the proposed the ‘Start-up Bus Yatra’ to be flagged off on September 30, 2024 from Amaravati by the Chief Minister.

AP Chambers general secretary B Raja Sekhar and other representatives, P Venkat Ram Reddy, Chukkapalli Siddharth, V Sambasiva Rao, K Vijay Mohan, Radhika, Sakku Madhavi, K Lakshminarayana, Sivaram Mavuleti, Kumar, YV Ramana Rao and others joined from India and interacted with the participants to clear their doubts and concerns.

Bhaskar Rao explained to the participants the current business scenario in the State, the future prospects, the potential sectors for investment and the various opportunities that exist in those sectors.

The NRIs were impressed with the opportunities and expressed interest in visiting Andhra Pradesh in the next 2 to 3 months to hold discussions with AP Chambers and the State government authorities with regard to NRI investments in AP. After seeing their enthusiasm, AP Chambers has planned to set up a help desk to support the NRIs to materialise their investments. AP Chambers will work closely with the Ministry of Industries, the Ministry of MSME and NRI affairs to materialise the investments. The Chambers will extend full support to the NRIs and encourage them to invest in the State, Bhaskar Rao said.