AP Chambers to conduct seminar on tax audit tomorrow

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (AP Chambers) is organising a seminar on Tax Audit at 4 pm on Saturday, according to a communiqué from AP Chambers.

As Tax Audit is applicable since the year 1984, the assessee is required to provide certain inputs required for preparation of the Form 3CD (part of Tax Audit Report).

There have been substantial changes in provisions of law and clauses included in the particulars to be furnished in the Form No 3CD.

Prior registration is mandatory to attend this session at 0866 248288 or 99120 92222.