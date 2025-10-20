AP Chambers welcomes release of `1,500 cr industrial incentives

Vijayawada: AP Chambers warmly welcomed the announcement made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the release of the first installment of Rs 1,500 crore towards pending industrial incentives. This long-awaited decision comes as a major relief to industries, particularly MSME sector, which will now have much-needed breathing space to revive operations and sustain growth.

AP Chambers had been consistently pursuing this issue with the government, and the release reaffirms the administration’s strong commitment to supporting industry and promoting a vibrant business ecosystem. The Chamber further requests the government to consider releasing another installment of incentives before the upcoming Global Business Summit on November 14, to provide additional stimulus to industry and enhance investor confidence.