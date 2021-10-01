AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma calls on YS Jagan in Tadepalli

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma on Friday paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting took place at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. Adityanath Das, who has been appointed as a government adviser, was also present on the occasion. However, Dr. Sameer Sharma took over as the new chief secretary to the state government on Thursday, while Adityanath Das will take over as the government's chief adviser today.



Earlier, the Vedic scholars gave blessings to Sameer Sharma who took charge from Adityanath Das on Thursday. The IAS officers, secretariat officials, and employees bid farewell to Adityanath and extended an invitation to Sameer Sharma. Sameer Sharma thanked CM Jagan for giving him the opportunity as AP CS and asserted that he will work for the implementation of Navaratnas. Sameer Sharma said he has worked with many good executives in his service and now working with YS Jagan.

Adityanath Das said that he always believed in teamwork and opined that he feels every day on the job as the first day. He said that people's welfare epend on the performance of duties and decisions in the Secretariat. Adityanath said he would be available to provide services to the state from Delhi.