AP CID briefs on Chandrababu's arrest, says he should be questioned

Andhra Pradesh CID has announced that the main accused Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested in the skill development scam case. CID Additional DG Sanjay told the media about the events of Naidu's move to Vijayawada and why he had to be arrested.

He said that they have arrested Chandrababu in Nandyal at six o'clock this morning and opined that the latter was the main accused in the skill development scam. "The investigation revealed that Chandrababu was the main accused," CID said.

Stating that the funds were diverted to the shell company through fake invoices, the CID chief said that the government suffered a loss of Rs.371 crores and made clear that Chandrababu knows about all transactions. He said Chandrababu should be questioned regarding the diversion of funds. Sanjay reminded that ED and GST agencies have also investigated this scam.

