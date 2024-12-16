Industry Minister Charts Vision for SWIFT City

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Large and Medium Industries Minister, MB Patil, has decided to take forward an ambitious initiative to develop “SWIFT City” in Sarjapura, Bengaluru, aimed at fostering integrated industrial de-velopment in the state.

This will be Karnataka’s third major planned industrial hub after Electronic City and ITPL. As the name suggests, SWIFT City will focus on Startups, Workspaces, Innovation, Finance, and Technology. The pro-ject involves reserving over 1,000 acres of land in the Sarjapura Industrial Area for this purpose.

Sarjapura has been identified for its strategic location, being close to National Highways 44 and 48, as well as its proximity to Bengaluru’s thriving IT hub. The envisioned city aims to become a startup hotspot, featuring 8-10 Plug-and-Play infrastructure facilities, each spanning 20-25 acres.

“Despite the presence of thousands of companies in Bengaluru, many stakeholders have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of well-planned workspaces. To address this, we will provide 150 meter wide road in Sarjapura and ensure world-class facilities, including residential clusters and schools,” MB Patil explains.

SWIFT City will offer state-of-the-art offices, residential spaces, and co-working environments to sup-port startups, creating a structured industrial network that fosters collaboration. Small and medium-sized startups will benefit from spaces ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 sq ft, available through lease, sale, or investment-sharing models. The city is hoped to become a leading hub for innovation in AI, data analytics, and fintech, the minister emphasises.

Additionally, the government aims to transform Karnataka into a ‘Silicon State.’ While Bengaluru is al-ready recognised as the Silicon City, the objective is to extend this recognition across the entire state. To achieve this, plans are underway to develop five Mini KWIN Cities, including ones in Vijayapura and Hubballi-Dharwad, in collaboration with the IT/BT department. More details on these initiatives will be revealed at the Invest Karnataka conclave scheduled for February.

“Innovative concepts are essential to attract investors. If we don’t take proactive steps, neighbouring states could gain an edge in securing investment opportunities. Our government is committed to stay-ing ahead by ensuring investment inflows, employment generation, and economic growth,” MB Patil says.