AP CID served notices to TDP seeking details on cash deposits in party account

The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued notices to the Telugu Desam Party central office in Mangalagiri seeking the details of the cash deposited in the party's account.

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued notices to the Telugu Desam Party central office in Mangalagiri seeking the details of the cash deposited in the party's account.

The notices have been issued to the TDP General Secretary and Treasurer, requesting information about Rs. 27 crores deposited in the party's account. The CID has instructed both individuals to appear at their office on the 18th of this month with the required details.

These notices come in the backdrop of allegations that Rs. 27 crores were transferred to the TDP's account as part of a skill development scam.

The CID (ACB) have previously submitted crucial evidence related to the case to the ACB court. Additionally, the court has taken note of the necessity to interrogate the TDP auditor in connection with this matter.

