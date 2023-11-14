Live
- WCD Department officials tried to intimidate DCPCR, stall inquiry at every stage in BJP leader’s school: Sources
- Kharge to step in to resolve SP-Congress imbroglio in UP
- Chhath 2023: Know Both Auspicious Timings of Arghya on Saptami Tithi
- Former President, his brothers responsible for economic crisis: Sri Lanka Supreme Court
- BMC makes full preparations for Chhath Pooja festival in Mumbai
- India's tablet market grows 41% on-quarter, 5G shipments up 86% YoY
- Over 600 nominations rejected for Telangana polls
- Hackers steal 2.2 mn patients’ sensitive data from healthcare major McLaren
- How diabetes can affect health of your skin and feet
- 179 buried in mass grave in Al-Shifa Hospital: Director (Lead)
Just In
AP CID served notices to TDP seeking details on cash deposits in party account
The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued notices to the Telugu Desam Party central office in Mangalagiri seeking the details of the cash deposited in the party's account.
GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued notices to the Telugu Desam Party central office in Mangalagiri seeking the details of the cash deposited in the party's account.
The notices have been issued to the TDP General Secretary and Treasurer, requesting information about Rs. 27 crores deposited in the party's account. The CID has instructed both individuals to appear at their office on the 18th of this month with the required details.
These notices come in the backdrop of allegations that Rs. 27 crores were transferred to the TDP's account as part of a skill development scam.
The CID (ACB) have previously submitted crucial evidence related to the case to the ACB court. Additionally, the court has taken note of the necessity to interrogate the TDP auditor in connection with this matter.