AP CID serves notice to Chandrababu Naidu over criminal case

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh CID served a notice to national president of TDP N Chandrababu Naidu to appear before the CID investigating officer in Vijayawada on March 23 to examine him in connection with a criminal case filed against him on March 12.

DSP A Lakshminarayana Rao of Cyber Cell of the CID requested Chandrababu Naidu to cooperate with the investigation by producing the evidence, if any, in his possession or knowledge for effective and proper in vestigation and for arriving at logical conclusion.

The investigation officer (IO) warned Naidu not to interfere with the investigation either directly or indirectly. The IO also asked him not to contact, or influence or induce or threaten the witnesses or any other person acquainted with the facts of the cse.

The criminal case was filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy under Sections 166, 167, 217, 120-B read with 34, 35, 36 and 37 of IPC and Section 3 (1) (f)(g) of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Section 7 of AP Assigned Lands (POT) Act, 1977.

Regarding the facts of the case, the FIR mentions the contents of the complaint which was handed over to the additional director of police, CID on February 24.

The complainant, MLA Ramakrishna Reddy, said that some of the farmers of the Mangalagiri constituency submitted a memorandum to him that some influential persons of the then government have cheated them by taking away their lands illegally, fraudulently by keeping them under confusion and fear of insecurity.

Some middlemen who were part of the conspiracy made false representation to them that the government was going to take away their assigned lands without giving any compensation.

The MLA said that he verified the government orders and found several irregularities were committed causing irreparable loss to the SC, ST communities and weaker sections to get wrongful gains. The complainant appealed to the police to take necessary legal action.

Following the instructions of the additional DGP, DSP S Surya Bhaskar Rao conducted preliminary inquiry and submitted the report on March 12. The Addl DGP issued orders to register a criminal case in this regard and instructed Lakshminarayana Rao to conduct investigation into the case.