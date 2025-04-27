  • Menu
AP CID takes former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu into custody

Former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Chief, PSR Anjaneyulu, has been taken into custody by CID officials as part of an ongoing investigation into the harassment case involving Mumbai actress Kadambari Jethwani. Reports indicate that Anjaneyulu was arrested and subsequently transferred to the district jail in Vijayawada.

Authorities obtained court permission to detain him, and he was formally taken into custody on Sunday morning. Following his arrest, PSR Anjaneyulu underwent medical examinations in Vijayawada, and CID officials plan to interrogate him over a three-day period.

