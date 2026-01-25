Be bold in facing challenges, girls exhorted

Vijayawada: Marking National Girl Child Day, a special awareness programme was organised on Saturday at Sri Komma Seetha Ramaiah Zilla Parishad High School Plus for Girls, Patamata Lanka, under the leadership of the Forum for Child Rights.

The event, held in collaboration with the NTR district police commissionerate, women development and child welfare department, education department, juvenile welfare department, BIRDS voluntary organisation, Samyukta Foundation and other NGOs, focused on the theme ‘Empowering Girls through Education, Health (especially Mental Health), Safety, Skill Development & Equal Opportunities.’

Sessions covered key topics including the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act, cyber safety, gender equality, school-level mental health support, self-defence, and skill development.

Students interacted with officials to clarify doubts.NTR district women police station inspector K Vasavi urged society to prioritise girls’ education, safety, and equal opportunities, emphasising that the world cannot survive without girls.

She encouraged students to be confident, face challenges boldly, and excel in all fields.Forum for Child Rights Director BS Koteswara Rao stressed education’s role in progress and the need to utilise government and NGO services. Coordinator Arava Ramesh described girl empowerment as society’s collective responsibility.A special poster on girl child protection was released by Inspector Vasavi, Director Koteswara Rao, Headmistress B Padma Lathaand others. Participants took an oath to uphold girls’ rights, ensure safety, promote education, and foster equality.

Motivational songs on girl empowerment by BIRDS Secretary Kote Prakash Kumar and singer R Pichaiah inspired the audience. Around 700 students, teachers, and officials, including experts from child protection, psychology, and anti-trafficking units, attended the event.