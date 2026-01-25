Police lead walkathon against drug abuse

Vijayawada: NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu on Saturday participated in the “No to Drugs” walkathon organised to create awareness among the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse. The programme was conducted under the aegis of the EAGLE Team in association with Aster Ramesh Hospitals.

The walkathon was held from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Bandar Road to Benz Circle, with participants raising slogans against narcotics and urging youth to stay away from drugs.

Addressing the gathering, the Police Commissioner said a strong drive against drugs has been underway since last year, and as part of the intensified efforts, the EAGLE Team was introduced to strengthen enforcement and preventive measures. He stated that within the NTR Police Commissionerate limits, police have registered 22 cases under the PIT-NDPS Act and sent the accused to jail. Warning that the department would show zero tolerance, he said anyone found consuming or selling ganja and other narcotic substances would be dealt with strictly.

Highlighting the seriousness of the law, Rajasekhar Babu said the NDPS Act is stringent, and once caught, offenders could face severe legal consequences that can impact their lives permanently.

To further spread awareness and build social consciousness, the Police Commissioner announced that a cycle rally would be organised on January 27 with the slogan “Dandayatra against Drugs”, aiming to involve more citizens, especially students and youth, in the anti-drug campaign.

The rally witnessed the participation of Aster Ramesh Hospital Chairman Dr Ramesh, EAGLE IG A Ravi Krishna, Traffic DCP Shaik Shereen Begum, along with police personnel, hospital staff, students, and members of the public.