AP Class 10 Paper Evaluation to Begin on April 4

The Department of School Education has announced that the evaluation of Class 10 public examination answer scripts will commence on 4 April, following the conclusion of exams on 2 April.

According to the Department of Government Examinations, the evaluation process will be conducted over a period of 10 days, ending on 13 April, across 26 district centres in the state. Director Srinivasulu Reddy has issued strict guidelines to ensure accuracy and discipline during the process.

Each Assistant Examiner will be assigned 40 answer scripts per day, with 20 to be evaluated in the morning session and another 20 in the afternoon. Authorities have warned of stringent penalties for any negligence during evaluation.

In a new measure introduced this year, examiners are required to record marks both manually and digitally using tablets. Officials stated that the system, applicable to both Intermediate and Class 10 examinations, aims to eliminate errors in mark calculation. Examiners have been instructed to enter marks in real time to ensure accuracy and prevent discrepancies, particularly in light of issues reported last year.

The marks entry process is scheduled to begin on 14 April and is expected to be completed within 10 days. The results are likely to be announced by the third week of April. Last year, the results were declared on 23 April.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Class 10 examinations, which began on 16 March, will conclude with the English paper on 2 April. A total of 640,916 students are appearing for the exams this year, including 328,652 boys and 312,264 girls. The examinations are being held at 3,415 centres under strict security arrangements.