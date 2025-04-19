AP class 10th exam results to be released on 23 April

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that the results for the Class 10th examinations will be published on April 23rd at 11 am. The evaluation of the examination papers has already been concluded, and the process of online entry for results is currently underway.

This year, over 6 lakh students took the Class 10th exams, with more than 5 lakh English medium candidates and over 51,000 students seated in Telugu medium. The examinations were conducted from March 17 to March 31.

Students will be able to check their results on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. In a bid to streamline the process, the Andhra Pradesh government has also introduced a WhatsApp service. Students can access their results by sending 'Hi' to 955230090, followed by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

To view results via the official website, candidates should navigate to 'SSC Public Examination March 2025 Results', enter their hall ticket number, and submit to see their results. Additionally, results can be obtained via SMS by sending the hall ticket number to 55352.