Panchayat elections: BRS worker killed in clash with Cong supporters in Suryapet

Suryapet: A BRS worker died following a clash between supporters of the ruling Congress and opposition party in Suryapet district ahead of the commencement of polling for the first phase of gram panchayat elections, police said on Wednesday.

According to sources, fearing defeat in the sarpanch elections, around 70 Congress workers allegedly attacked BRS activists with sticks and stones in Lingampalli village of Nuthankal mandal. In the incident, Uppula Mallaiah died on the spot, and 15 others were seriously injured. “He was initially admitted to a hospital in Suryapet and then shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad but was declared brought dead in the wee hours of Wednesday,” a senior police official said. The daughter-in-law of the deceased is contesting as a ward member in the elections.

In the complaint to the police, the family members of the deceased alleged that he was killed in the attack by the Congress supporters.

Reaction on the incident, former minister Jagadish Reddy said that murders have started again after the Congress came to power. He recalled that a murder had already taken place six months ago due to internal conflicts within the Congress party, and he had warned then that police negligence was the cause. He criticized that the same negligence has now led to another murder.

Jagadish Reddy alleged that Congress leaders have a history of political killings in the region.

He said their party worked hard for ten years to end that culture, but after coming to power, Congress has revived it. He assured that their party would stand by Mallaiah’s family in every possible way.

Meanwhile, BRS working president K T Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was engaging in “politics of murder”. “It shows the bankruptcy of the ruling party that it is resorting to physical attacks as it is unable to face the elections democratically,” he said.

In a statement, Rama Rao said, “BRS would not tolerate the atrocities of Congress goondas.” He assured that the BRS leadership would stand by every worker and leader of the party and provide assistance to the family of the deceased activist.

Rama Rao demanded that the police take tough action against those responsible for the attack”. A case was registered at Nuthankal police station and investigation is on.

A three-phased schedule was earlier announced by the Telangana State Election Commission for gram panchayat elections in the state, to be held on December 11, 14, and 17.