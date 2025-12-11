Truecaller launches Family Protection to Protect The Whole Family from Phone Scams

India, December 10, 2025: Truecaller today announced the launch of Family Protection, a major new feature designed to make digital safety a shared experience among families. Built directly into the Truecaller app on both Android and iOS, Family Protection enables users to form trusted family groups to provide real-time protection against scams and unwanted calls. On Android, the Family Administrator can receive alerts during potential scam calls for other family members and end such calls remotely.

A New Proposition for Family Safety

Family Protection lets up to five people join a trusted family group with shared tools that help them stay safe from scam calls. Each group has a Family Admin who can set protection levels, manage blocklists, and guide how unwanted calls are handled. On Android, the Admin can also use real-time support tools to step in when a suspicious call appears. The aim is simple: make it easier to protect less tech-savvy loved ones from increasingly sophisticated scam calls.

Powerful Protection and Remote Management

Family Protection gives the Family Admin a clear set of tools to guide safety across the group. The Family Admin can set and update protection levels, manage blocklists and use remote support tools when needed. On Android, the Admin can also receive alerts during potential scam calls, send suspicious calls to family members remotely and see real-time status signals such as battery level, phone activity and availability.

These tools give families a clearer picture of how their loved ones are using their phones and help them step in when support is needed.





A Growth Driver for Engagement and Premium Conversion

Family Protection is a free feature but opens a new path for engagement and long-term revenue. By helping families protect one another, Truecaller strengthens its role in daily communication and adds a shared safety layer that encourages repeat use.

For families who want a stronger level of protection, Truecaller Premium Family offers a natural upgrade. The plan covers up to five people and adds advanced spam blocking, automatic rejection of high-risk numbers, and an ad-free experience. This aligns directly with Truecaller’s strategic objective of growing recurring subscription revenues and driving user stickiness through high-value features.

Phased Rollout and Market Focus

Family Protection is first rolling out in four pilot markets: Sweden, Chile, Malaysia, and Kenya. India launch is planned for Q1 2026. This phased rollout allows Truecaller to learn from early adoption and prepare for broader deployment in our largest market.

Looking Ahead

Family Protection marks an important step in Truecaller’s product strategy, moving beyond call identification toward a wider ecosystem of communication safety. It reflects the company’s long-term vision to make tomorrow’s communication smarter, safer and more efficient.

“Truecaller is already being used by members of the family, and now we empower the "CTO" of the family to protect the less tech savvy members” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO at Truecaller. “As scam tactics evolve, we want Truecaller to be the platform families rely on for peace of mind and proactive protection.”