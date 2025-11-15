AP clinches `11.9 lakh cr investments at summit

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh secured investment agreements worth Rs 11,91,972 crore in two days at the CII Partnership Summit here.

The government projects that these agreements, more than 400 MoUs signed over two days, could generate 13.32 lakh jobs across multiple sectors including energy, food processing, IT, municipal administration, industry and commerce.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had earlier estimated that the Summit would draw around Rs 10 lakh crore in investment commitments. The response has significantly exceeded that projection, signalling renewed investor confidence following the administration’s push to restore governance stability and accelerate industrial approvals. On the first day of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 on Friday, the government announced that Rs 8.26 lakh crore worth of agreements were finalized, tied to an estimated 12.05 lakh jobs. Of these, 41 MoUs were signed in the presence of the Chief Minister, representing Rs 3.50 lakh crore in investments and 4.16 lakh jobs. Another 324 MoUs, signed in the presence of various ministers, accounted for Rs 4.76 lakh crore in proposed investments.

The remaining investment proposals were received on the eve of the summit on Thursday.

One of the major highlights was Reliance Industries’ decision to expand its footprint in Andhra Pradesh. In a meeting with the Chief Minister, Reliance ED M S Prasad and RIL South India Mentor Madhav Rao confirmed plans to establish a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence Data Centre equipped with advanced GPUs, TPUs and next-generation AI processors. The company also committed to a solar power project and a greenfield integrated food park. Naidu thanked Mukesh Ambani for what he described as “renewed and long-term trust” in the state’s growth trajectory. Another marquee agreement came from AM Green Group, which signed MoUs to set up multiple second-generation biorefineries to produce green hydrocarbons and 180 KTPA of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with a planned investment of Rs 10,000 crore. AM Green, which already operates pumped hydro storage assets in Kurnool and is developing a large RFNBO-compliant green ammonia complex in Kakinada, said the new facilities in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anakapalli would anchor a “farm-to-flight” ecosystem in North Andhra. With high-level participation from global companies and governments, officials said the summit’s first-day response has set a strong signal of Andhra Pradesh’s re-emergence as a competitive investment destination.