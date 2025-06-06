AP CM Chandrababu congratulates PM Modi over launch of Chenab railway bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Railway Bridge, located in Jammu and Kashmir, today (Friday). The bridge has been hailed as a significant achievement in engineering, built over the Chenab River, and symbolises a new era in the region's development.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to social media to express his congratulations to the Prime Minister on this monumental accomplishment. He described the bridge as a "testament to the magnificent architectural style built in difficult geographical conditions" and acknowledged it as the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

In his tweet, CM Naidu highlighted that this marks a new chapter in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, illustrating the strong leadership under Prime Minister Modi. He noted that the Chenab Railway Bridge is also poised to enhance religious tourism and create employment opportunities following the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Project (USBRL).

The Chief Minister also mentioned the introduction of the Vande Bharat Train, which will operate between Katra and Srinagar, facilitating year-round transport suitable for any season. He concluded his message by stating that these projects stand as a symbol of national pride.