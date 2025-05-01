AP CM Chandrababu inaugurates 11 MSME Parks in AP

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has inaugurated 11 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) parks, which have been completed in the first phase across the state. The inauguration ceremony was held virtually by Sripotti Sriramulu from Narampeta, located in the Atmakur constituency of Nellore district. The state government has invested ₹216 crore in the completion of these parks, with an additional 39 parks currently under development at an estimated cost of ₹376 crore.

The newly inaugurated parks are situated in the constituencies of Anakapalle, Peeleru, Rajanagaram, Badvel, Gannavaram, Panyam, Don, Atmakur (Narampet), Darsi, and Puttaparthi. Furthermore, Chief Minister Naidu also inaugurated the Flatted Factory Complex (FFC) in Rambilli during the event.

Looking ahead, the government has set an ambitious target to establish a total of 175 MSME parks, with at least one park in each constituency across the state, by the year 2028.