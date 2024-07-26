AP CM Chandrababu to head to Delhi today, to participate in NITI Aayog meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to Delhi this evening for crucial discussions following the recent presentation of the Parliament Budget by the Central Government. This marks Chandrababu's first visit to the national capital since the budget announcement.

The Chief Minister will depart from Vijayawada at 5 PM after concluding the sessions of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. He is scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram airport at 5:10 PM before taking a flight to Delhi, landing at 7:30 PM. By 8 PM, Chandrababu is expected to reach One Jan Path Road, where he will stay overnight.



Chandrababu Naidu's trip comes ahead of a NITI Aayog meeting set for July 27, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this meeting, the Chief Minister plans to address several pressing issues concerning Andhra Pradesh, particularly focusing on the Polavaram project and the construction of a new diaphragm wall.



Following the meeting, Chandrababu is anticipated to meet with Prime Minister Modi and various Union Ministers, although details of these engagements remain unconfirmed at this time. The Chief Minister is expected to return to Vijayawada on Saturday evening.

